Hotel chefs named Emirates Culinary Guild and Worldchefs American egg competition winners

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Emirates Culinary Guild, The World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs) and the American Egg Board have collaborated on a virtual competition which has seen 40 winners praised for the quality of their entries.

Running across four categories, the competition welcomed both amateur and professional chefs to showcase their best egg dish recipes via photo and video, resulting in more than 220 entries, more than double their last virtual competition.

The winner of class 1 – the best American egg pastry – recipe and picture was Hillary Josesph and the winner of class 2 – the best American egg savoury was Sampath De Silva, with both chefs working at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek.

The winner of class 3 – video by a professional chef was Shrinath Manohar Nair from Emirates Flight catering and class 4 – video by an amateur chef was won by Firdaus Noorain from Oman.

Andy Cuthbert, chairman of Emirates Culinary Guild and general manager for Jumeirah Creekside Hotel; Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events and Jumeirah Hospitality said: “We were excited to see this competition do so well and the interest from professionals and amateurs alike was fantastic and we thank them all for being part of the competition. This competition once again was a great platform for young chefs and senior chefs and budding amateurs to show their skills on line.”

The Emirates Culinary Guild is now getting ready for its yearly big competition in March 2021, with more information on how to enter coming soon.

