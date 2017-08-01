Hygiene leaders IWBI and ISSA join forces in fight against coronavirus

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, a global cleaning accreditation service, have entered a partnership to improve hygiene standards across the globe.

By joining forces, the institutions aim to accelerate the uptake of best practices by businesses, which are now able to gain access to a joint-service from two industry-leading health and safety firms.

ISSA’s GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Programme will now be rolled into IWBI’s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management. A GBAC STAR accreditation will count towards five of the 15 points necessary to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating overall. Furthermore, ISSA members and GBAC Star accredited projects are eligible for a 25 percent discount when enrolling in the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The GBAC STAR is one of many third-party accreditations hotels have been opting for during the pandemic, the other notable example being Bureau Veritas. In October this year, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya became one of the Kingdom’s first properties to be accredited by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

IWBI president and CEO Rachel Gutter explained, “We share a common commitment to deploy the places and spaces where we spend our lives as a first line of defence in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. As cleaning and sanitisation are critical components in the defence against the spread of pathogens, we are confident that our work with ISSA will lead to an acceleration of the industry’s uptake of best practices. In working together, we make it easier for shared customers to pursue dual designations and most importantly, help guests, employees and the communities they serve get back to business with confidence.”

“Facilities using GBAC STAR as guidance know they are using proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques and infection prevention practices that are critical in the age of COVID-19 and beyond,” said ISSA executive director John Barrett. “Leveraging the power of partnership to ensure that GBAC STAR is fully supported as a critical compliance path within the third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating is a home run, not only for every market leader in health and safety, but also for every person who walks through the door that bears WELL Health-Safety Rated and GBAC STAR Accredited seals.”