India bans international passenger flights for the rest of the year

India will extend a suspension on scheduled international passenger flights until the end of December, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The ban, introduced earlier this year amid the pandemic, has already been extended several times and had been due to be lifted on 30 November.

But the Ministry of Home Affairs announced recently that international air travel will only be permitted to resume when authorities give the go-ahead next month.

India suspended all air travel at the end of March, but domestic flights resumed in phases on 25 May.

Only international flights to certain countries which have reached a travel corridor agreement can operate to and from India.

All-cargo operations and repatriation flights will be allowed to continue flying in and out of India, however.

India previously agreed ‘transport bubble’ arrangements with the likes of the US, France and Germany, allowing flights to operate between the countries.

A number of airlines have continued to operate repatriation flights to India throughout the pandemic.