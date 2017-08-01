India bans international passenger flights for the rest of the year

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
India will extend a suspension on scheduled international passenger flights until the end of December, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The ban, introduced earlier this year amid the pandemic, has already been extended several times and had been due to be lifted on 30 November.

But the Ministry of Home Affairs announced recently that international air travel will only be permitted to resume when authorities give the go-ahead next month.

India suspended all air travel at the end of March, but domestic flights resumed in phases on 25 May.

Only international flights to certain countries which have reached a travel corridor agreement can operate to and from India.

All-cargo operations and repatriation flights will be allowed to continue flying in and out of India, however.

India previously agreed ‘transport bubble’ arrangements with the likes of the US, France and Germany, allowing flights to operate between the countries.

A number of airlines have continued to operate repatriation flights to India throughout the pandemic.

Read the full story on Aviation Business here.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

India News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GE and SoftBank Collaborate to Deliver Industrial Internet Solution for LIXIL, Powered by Predix
    Axens contributes towards cleaner fuels in India
      Southeast Asia Wind Sector will need up to $14bn in Investments by 2030, says report
        ArcVera Renewables Announces Entry Into India’s Hybrid, Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Market
          Adani Ranked as the Largest Solar Power Generation Owner in the World

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: What does a Covid-safe virtual set look like?
              First look at Dubai's Address Beach Resort opening in December 2020
                In Pictures: Renders of TwoFour54's Yas Creative Hub
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                    In Pictures: From the winners’ wall – the champions of the Commercial Interior Design Awards 2020