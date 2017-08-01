Majority of tourists flocking to Egypt’s seaside towns, says minister

A ‘big majority’ of the visitors to Egypt’s tourist hotspots are going to the country’s seaside destinations this season. According to Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada have received around 430,000 tourists since July this year.

“We have tourists coming directly to Cairo, and others to Alexandria, Luxor, and Aswan. But the big majority goes directly to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada,” he said.

“We are running now 10 percent of our numbers, if you compare November 2020 to November 2019 in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurgahda, we will find that we are running only 10 percent of the tourist numbers,” the minister said.

“But we are working, and we are not having any negative feedbacks from our tourists or even the countries that are sending tourists to Egypt,” he added.

Officials in the country have been working tirelessly all year to combat COVID-19. Egypt’s economy relies heavily on its rich tourism sector, and without it, the country’s economy has been gasping for air.

At its worst this year, the country’s tourism economy was bleeding US$1bn a month due to inactivity.

Hotels and tourism establishments across Egypt began to reopen in September this year, with officials hopeful the winter season would bring about recovery. “We are now entering the winter season and it is an opportunity to restore Egypt to its pioneering role in the tourism sector,” said Anani.

In a bid to pull its hospitality and tourism sectors from the brink, the Egyptian government has extended a number of its policies and incentives devised to help.

For hotels and other tourism businesses, fees, electricity, water and gas bills will be put on hold until December 31 this year. Additionally, all debts owed by companies in the sector will be rescheduled, with no repayments due until January 1, 2021.

The sector makes up 12 percent of overall GDP and 9.5 percent of all employment in the country. Like other countries in the region, 2020 was looking like a big year for Egyptian tourism. In 2019, 13.6 million people visited Egypt, a number thought to rise to 15 million this year.