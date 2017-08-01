UAE hotel industry on track for 100,000 keys by end of 2020

The UAE hotel market is on track to have 102,000 rooms by the end of the year, with Dubai having more than any other emirate.

According to Colliers International’s MENA report for Q3 2020, the country has already added 5,300 keys since Q3 2019. 95 percent of these have opened in Dubai, and most of the rooms were introduced in the first quarter of the year, before the pandemic halted operations.

As of October 2020, UAE occupancy rates inched above 50 percent for the first time since February. This was the third consecutive month of improvement STR reported for the country. Similarly, in Colliers’ report, the emirates are starting to show signs of recovery.

Abu Dhabi has seen ADR improve by four percent YTD 2020 compared to the same point last year. ADR for Dubai meanwhile has only dropped by 13 percent, eight percent for Sharjah, one percent for RAK and zero percent for Fujairah.

Ras Al Khaimah was able to achieve the highest RevPAR in Q3 2020 when compared with other markets in UAE. This is in part due to increase in staycation and domestic tourism market, added the report.

The supply in the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of eight percent between 2020 and 2022. This will introduce an additional 17,000 keys in the market. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have an influence on hotel openings during this period which will inevitably delay openings.