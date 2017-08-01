Ajman Tourism's emirate-wide Bureau Veritas inspection

Hospitality and tourism establishments operating in Ajman will soon be checked by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) for health and safety compliance.

ATDD announced in October that its hotels were readying to receive Bureau Veritas certification.

Properties will be checked to ensure they are compliant with the latest Bureau Veritas health and safety checklist.

To maintain the stamp, properties must uphold good hygiene practices, social distancing, and all other recommendations to maintain the highest levels of safety. It also includes field audits to check that the expected protective measures are implemented efficiently.

Sultan Ali AlNuaimi, director of Licensing & Tourism Standards Department at Ajman Tourism, said: “This campaign comes as part of our efforts to ensure that all tourist establishments are following the best preventive measures as the emirate continues to consolidate its position as a favourable destination for the UAE residents and tourists.

"We continue to work closely with our partners in the hospitality sector to preserve the safety and health of the guests of the emirate of Ajman.”

ATDD has recently completed COVID-19 tests for all its hotel employees in the emirate. The tests were done in cooperation with Ajman Medical District and Ajman Crises Management Team, to ensure Ajman is as protected against the virus as it can be.

In May, ATDD issued 13-pages of guidelines to hotel owners on how to operate following the pandemic. One stipulation was that all hotels must allocate isolation rooms at all times.