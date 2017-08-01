General manager Yasser Bahaa joins Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis

Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis has brought in Yasser Bahaa as its general manager.

Bahaa brings 30 years of hospitality experience to his new role, having worked with multiple international operators during his career.

According to his Linkedin, his earliest job in hospitality was in 1990 where he was assistant F&B manager at Club Med in Cairo. Four years on he moved to Sofitel as an outlets manager and later night manager.

His first GM position was in 2007 when he was on the pre-opening team for Mercure Hotels in Saudi Arabia. He later moved between Jordan, Bahrain and Oman in various general manager roles before landing in Cairo again for his latest job.

Radisson described Bahaa as a ‘customer-centric and results driven hotelier', and says in his new role he is entrusted with driving customer satisfaction and strong financial performance.

“I am thrilled to be back in Cairo and truly humbled by the opportunity to join an exceptional team at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis.” Bahaa said.

Radisson CEO Federico J. González said last month the group is in a better position than most to bounce back from the pandemic. He said that Radisson can recover as soon as 2022 if expansion plans continue as planned.

“We need to continue personalising the standards for our guests and working with our operational teams to deliver these standards. This will reinforce our image and position as a serious operator. Everyone will apply certain standards but what will be different is the “how” - how receptive we are to the consumer, and how quickly we can apply these standards. This will give us an advantage to attract more guests, investors, and hotels,” said González.