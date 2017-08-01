Gold Key Media introduces touch-free solutions to hotels across the Middle East

Published: 3 November 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Gold Key Media is making its MediaPad available to hotels across the Middle East in response to the ongoing pandemic. As touch-free solutions become increasingly important, the MediaPad presents a simple way to digitalise many common hotel touch-points.

The digital entertainment platform gives guests access to e-books, games and audio and video content. With this, hotels can display their health and safety guidelines, restaurant menus, spa brochures, hotel offerings, and many other key pieces of information, all within a contactless system.

The platform has a fully customisable user interface that can be personalised according to the hotel’s brand identity and message. Guests do not need to download a mobile app, nor will any guest data be collected or retained. Access to the platform is via a QR code or URL with no passwords required. Guests can access the platform directly on to their mobile device using Wi-Fi. The system also allows the guest to download the publications to read later if they are checking out.

At the time of writing, Gold Key Media’s MediaPad provides content from 190 publishers, including 300 international and region newspapers, 600 magazines and 900 e-books. It is also available in 25 languages, including Arabic and English.

Already, the MediaPad has been introduced at properties across Marriott, Hilton, Jumeirah, Accor, Hyatt, Radisson, IHG and the individual brands within these global operators.

