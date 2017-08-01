Saudi Arabia Red Sea Development on track for $3.7bn funding

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) intends to close on a 14-billon riyal (US$3.7 billion) loan from five of the country’s banks by the end of 2020. Once received, the company will continue construction of its immense giga-project.

The developer has been seeking financing since last year for the project, said Bloomberg in a report.

So far the company has awarded seven billion riyals of contracts and plans to award a total of 15 billion riyals by the end of the year, TRSDC CEO John Pagano revealed in an interview.

“We’re now starting to ramp up our construction spend so it’s a good time to get the debt facility in place,” Pagano added.

The project is one of Saudi’s largest and most ambitious, stretching 10,000 square miles (25,900 sq km) and set to become one of the biggest leisure destinations in the world. Equal roughly to the size of Belgium, the development will be finished in 2030 and plans to attract one million visitors each year.

Construction on a new international airport for the area has begun, and the company aims to open the first four hotels at the end of 2022 and 12 more the following year, Pagano said.

As part of the initial phase of the project, the Red Sea Project will also include a ‘town’ for around 15,000 workers.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will deliver up to 8,000 hotel keys across 22 islands and six inland sites.

As its completion date suggests, the Red Sea project falls under the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 – a country-wide economic diversification mission spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On an industry scale, hospitality firms across Saudi Arabia are expected to enjoy large investments into infrastructure, construction and hotel rooms as part of the Vision.

That is in part thanks to a deal signed in late September between Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund, Riyadh Bank and Banque Sandi Fransi to finance up to 160 billion riyals (US$43 billion) worth of tourism projects within the Kingdom.