Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche turned into ‘hi-tech safe haven’

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche assures it is now a ‘hi-tech safe haven’ after investing into new technologies in automation and digitalisation of services.

Now in 2020 during the pandemic, the French-inspired property has overhauled rooms with voice-activated automation via Google Hub. Guests can control their lights and operate their curtains using just their voice, minimising touch-points in the hotel.



[[{"fid":"81812","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The hotel, in partnership with PressReader, is now providing access to more than 7,500 publications from around the world. Available on smart devices, the app does away with physical resources and gives guests a safer way to access news and other vital information.

Elsewhere in the hotel, the Sofitel Fitness centre has swung open its doors. Located on the eighth floor, the gym offers modern fitness equipment and technology to again streamline services amid the coronavirus.

The 280-key Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche first opened for business in 2012. The hotel is part of the Capital Plaza, a complex comprising of five towers in the UAE capital.

Boasting seafront views of the Corniche, the five-star hotel has a 2,600 sq m ballroom capable of seating up to 1,000 people. F&B venues include Corniche restaurant, Parmigiana Italian restaurant, Grills@Chill’O restaurant and lounge, Jazz & Fizz bar, French Bakery Corner and Le Café lobby lounge.

Following the investment, Sofitel said its property has now re-invented itself to meet the latest trends and fast-paced lifestyle of the modern traveller.