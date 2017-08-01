When are the next public holidays in the UAE in 2020?

Three days of public holidays remain in 2020, all of which come in December.First, on Tuesday December 1 it’s Commemoration Day.
Then, on December 2 and 3, the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations will be marked with a two-day holiday.Put them all together and there will be three days of holidays with some even enjoying a five-day weekend to start the month.
Dates for public holidays in 2021 are yet to be announced by the UAE government.Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:
• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1
• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3