When are the next public holidays in the UAE in 2020?

For 2020 all the public holidays for the public and private sector have already been announced by the UAE Government.

Three days of public holidays remain in 2020, all of which come in December.

First, on Tuesday December 1 it’s Commemoration Day.

Then, on December 2 and 3, the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations will be marked with a two-day holiday.

Put them all together and there will be three days of holidays with some even enjoying a five-day weekend to start the month.

Dates for public holidays in 2021 are yet to be announced by the UAE government.

