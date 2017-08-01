Accor’s most important openings of this year and next

Accor currently has more than 200 hotels and 35,000 keys in the Middle East & Africa, making it one of the largest hotel groups. This year, the French hospitality group opened its flagship property for the region – Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Keep on reading to find out about this new Dubai icon, as well as the rest of Accor’s pipeline in MEA.

2020

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk – October 2020 (595 keys)

[[{"fid":"82283","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk opened its doors in October this year.

Located in Dubai’s Oud Metha, the five-star property was initially slated to open in late 2019.

The flagship hotel contains 498 rooms and 97 serviced apartments. Also within the hotel is the Sofitel SPA with L’OCCITANE, a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, private cabanas and a kids club. Business travellers will have access to 10 meeting rooms in addition to a 1,115 square metre ballroom.

Brassiere Boulud has been designed by chef Daniel Boulud, known for his double Michelin-starred restaurant in New York. There is also Taiko – sister restaurant to the award-winning venue in Amsterdam by chef Schilo Van Coevorden. The Nine serves British gastropub classics while Bijou Patisserie serves baked goods.

Pullman Sharjah – February 2020 (180 keys)



[[{"fid":"82281","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Managed by Accor, Pullman Sharjah comprises 180 rooms and suites and facilities such as a gym, spa and hair salon, along with a number of F&B venues.

Connecting to the Oriana Hospital, the five-star property has a keen focus on tapping into the medical tourism market.The medical centre at the hotel offers common medical services and surgeries. As Manazil Group explained, guests could undergo surgery at the medical centre and then recover in a hotel room at the property.

Manazil Real Estate Group CEO Eng. Abdul Mohsen Al Hammadi said: "Medical tourism is becoming highly competitive, which drives the demand for more affordable hotels and resorts for patients and their families.”

“Through the five-star Pullman Sharjah, we aim to provide medical tourism and entertainment products for everyone. Furthermore, we are targeting GCC markets, some of the main markets for medical tourism, as well as European, Asian and African markets,” he added.

Beyond its medical centre, the hotel has MICE facilities such as meeting rooms and ballrooms, all fitted with modern technology. These facilities allow for seminars, workshops, training sessions and conferences for healthcare professionals.

2021

Rixos Jewel of the Creek - 2021 (770 keys)



[[{"fid":"82283","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



A Rixos resort is set to open in the Jewel of the Creek masterplan in Dubai. Hoping to transform the location, Jewel of the Creek will span one million square metres, adding a range of residential, commercial, hospitality, sports, entertainment, recreational and marina components to Deira.

Teaming with Dubai Developments, Accor’s Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek will comprise 770 keys, as well as a variety of F&B outlets, a 3,000sqm conference centre, a commercial zone, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, a fitness centre, wellness centre, infinity pool and a beach area.

Willis explained: “The recent development witnessed in the nearby Bur Dubai and Deira districts, with major facelifts and redevelopments initiatives, are expected to further elevate the surroundings and will be incredibly beneficial to existing hotels in the respective areas.”

He added: “We are the largest hotel operator in Dubai and our partnership with Dubai Developments highlights our common goal to strategically develop tourism and meet the demand of today’s travellers in Dubai.”

Swissotel Living Jeddah - Q2 2021 (150 keys)

[[{"fid":"82284","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The company will open its first stand-alone serviced residences in Jeddah, it revealed earlier this year.

Signing a management agreement with Al Raya Estate Group, a real estate developer in KSA, Kuwait and UK, the Swissôtel Living Jeddah is slated for a 2021 opening. It will be attached to the wider J View development in the Kingdom, bringing a wave of new hospitality, office, F&B and retail offerings to the area.

Swissotel Living Jeddah will feature 150 serviced residences including 53 studios, 75 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units, in addition to an all-day-dining restaurant, a lobby café and pool lounge, nearly 400 sqm of meeting space, an outdoor/indoor gaming area, a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool.

According to Accor CEO Middle East and Africa Mark Willis, the debut of the Swissotel Living in KSA taps into the growing extended-stay segment of the market.

He said: “Our extensive research in the Saudi market highlights the growing demand from KSA travellers to stay in serviced apartments and benefit from the additional space with kitchenette facilities and privacy.

"The opening of our first premium stand-alone serviced residences in Jeddah within a high-quality mixed-use development is a great opportunity to meet the demand and it will strongly add to Accor’s credentials of being a leader in the extended-stay segment.”

Fairmont Serviced Residences Ramla Riyadh – Q2 2021 (249 keys)



[[{"fid":"82280","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts launching its first luxury serviced long-stay apartments in Riyadh — Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences — in partnership with Naif Alrajhi Investment Company.

The property that is set to open in 2021, will comprise 249 serviced residences featuring one, two and three-bedroom units and four-bedroom penthouses.

The property is targeting both business and leisure guests.

