Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Dubai opens for business

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Dubai has swung open its doors, becoming the operator’s 35th property in the UAE.

The five-star property was inaugurated earlier this month in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mana bin Khalifa al Maktoum and various Rotana members.

The 318-key property reaches 14 floors, offering king rooms, family rooms and twin rooms. It has 248 three, two and one-bedroom suites designed for longer-stay guests and families. It also houses five F&B venues, a fitness and wellness centre, six meeting rooms and an outdoor pool.

Speaking at the official opening, Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of Rotana said, “It is an honour to have His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mana Bin Khalifa al Maktoum in our presence to mark this momentous day and to him, we extend our sincere gratitude. Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of so many talented Rotana individuals who helped bring this property to life, despite the challenging circumstances. I am grateful to the team at Al Jaddaf Rotana and the wider Rotana team, whose vision, resilience and determination have allowed us to reach our goal of a 2020 opening as originally planned. Al Jaddaf Rotana represents a huge milestone for Rotana. As a homegrown brand, we are committed to further developing and diversifying the hospitality industry in the UAE in line with the government’s broader economic and tourism objectives.”

The F&B venues within the hotel include signature Italian restaurant Timo and European-style List Bar.

The hotel’s general manager, Haytham Omar added, “Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Dubai represents an incomparable fixture in Dubai and the UAE. We are committed to offering innovative ways to improve the guest experiences that embody the Rotana way of living. The concept of creating moments of ‘Treasured Time’ is central to this promise. The district of Al Jaddaf has much to offer guests in the way of unique experiences and I am confident this hotel will become the property of choice for those seeking a comfortable, easily accessible and stylish home away from home for either business or leisure.”

Rotana managed the opening during what is one of the industry’s most difficult periods. Speaking about business amid the pandemic, Hutchinson explained, “This year will go down as a period that has taught us all valuable lessons, including to never take the joy of travel for granted."

He added: “Despite the challenges, I strongly believe our industry will welcome the green shoots of recovery in the coming months.”

