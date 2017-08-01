Barasti has ‘similar number of visitors’ as the Burj Khalifa, says area GM

Dubai institution Barasti Beach Bar welcomed a similar number of visitors as the Burj Khalifa last year and the year before according to Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina’s area general manager, Tolga Lacin.

Lacin also oversees operations at The Westin, Le Meridien Dubai, Aloft and Element hotels, and has transformed Barasti since 2009.

"If you look at my past 11 years in Dubai, we've managed to generate additional revenues and profits in many ways. Take the success of Barasti for example, I took it over in 2009 and it went from a small F&B venue to a Dubai staple," he told Hotelier Middle East.

“In 2009, it was welcoming between 250,000 to 300,000 people each year. As of 2019, Barasti welcomed 1.5 million a year. In 2018, it was slightly higher even, around 1.6 or 1.7 million. If you look at the Burj Khalifa today, it does similar numbers to this and that’s a landmark of the Dubai skyline.”

Standing at 828 metres tall, Emaar’s Burj Khalifa remains the world’s tallest building and is known around the world.

“I am not a general manager,” said Lacin, when going into the achievements of the F&B venues he looks after. “My business card says general manager, but I am actually an entrepreneur who happens to work in the hospitality sector. I feel, smell and see every opportunity and I try to turn them into advantages for our properties.

“Fish [in Meridien Mina Seyahi] is another great example. With very minimal costs and by spending very little, we created another profitable F&B concept. It’s 100 percent local made and was created entirely by our in-house team.

“Pre-Covid-19, Bubbalicious at The Westin was doing around 1,200 covers during winter weekends. Even in the summer, this only dropped to around 700 covers, and the venue works because it caters to families, kids and couples, most of whom are drawn in by its party brunch.”

Lacin attributes the success of F&B venues across his complex to their own marketing campaigns and offerings, rather than any association with the Marriott name.

“I don’t think the Marriott brand has much to do with its success, to be honest. I’m an entrepreneur so I think about each aspect of the complex independently and what would benefit that portion of the hotel most.”

He continues, “When we promote our restaurants, we don’t promote it as being part of The Westin or part of Le Meridien, we promote it for the qualities of that specific concept.

“It’s only a very small line of text you’ll notice Bussola has anything to do with The Westin. It’s all about building the venue’s core concept and making sure it has a stellar marketing team behind it who see it as a standalone business.”