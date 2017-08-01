ME Dubai reopens after pandemic hiatus

ME Dubai by Melia has resumed operations this month after a brief closure period brought about by the pandemic.

After a lengthy four-year pre-opening period, the hotel first opened in March this year, only to close again due to the ongoing coronavirus.

Located within the striking Opus by Omniyat building, the hotel gained notoriety for being the late Zaha Hadid’s final project. It is now the only hotel in the world to have both its interior and exterior designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

According to news platform Breaking Travel News, Patrik Schumacher of Zaha Hadid Architects added, “The reopening of ME Dubai marks a historic moment for the Opus Building project; a true legacy project for the firm.

“We are also extremely proud to present the exclusive Zaha Hadid Exhibition within the hotel; a project that we have worked closely with the hotel team on to showcase some never-before-seen work by the late Zaha Hadid.”

At the time of its March opening, Hotelier Middle East caught up with its pre-opening GM Stefan Viard. He said, "Things might have not gone to plan but that came with its advantages: “It was an amazing opportunity to be involved at such an early stage. Usually, a GM is only appointed one year prior to the opening. I think if you would have asked four years ago, with that hotel open four years later, then most probably I wouldn't have joined then. Obviously, we had a few hurdles to overcome. But it was an amazing experience because, from an owning company side, they were interested to get feedback from a hotelier to make sure that this building, which was initially not designed as a hotel, was going to be a functional hotel. So there were a lot of opportunities to give my input and, as a team, we made this happen."

Viard explains that the building was shell and core when he joined: "They had just started to install the glass in the foyer. So, we had to really look at how to manage the back-of-house ﬂows, then develop an F&B strategy. We have space for 15 outlets. We had and still have very high expectations for the offering so we had to approach the right operators as well as the right brands and the right concepts that work well together."

