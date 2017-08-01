Rotana reveals its achievements this year and major plans for 2021

Rotana is one of the region’s most powerful hotel groups, with approximately 70 properties and 20,000 keys. Though this year has been a challenge, the group has still managed to pull off some successful openings, with 2021 presenting a promising pipeline.

“This year will go down as a period that has taught us all valuable lessons, including to never take the joy of travel for granted,” said Guy Hutchinson, CEO of Rotana and number four on the Hotelier Power 50 list this year. “Despite the challenges, I strongly believe our industry will welcome the green shoots of recovery in the coming months.”

Keep reading to discover Rotana’s key MEA openings this year and next.

2020

– March 2020 (253 keys)[[{"fid":"82275","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Centro Corniche is the first hotel to open in Al Khobar under the ‘Centro by Rotana’ brand and the seventh hotel by Rotana in the Kingdom. It features 253 keys spread across 11 floors, offering views of the Arabian Gulf.

Palmeraie Rotana Resort, Marrakech – March 2020 (315 keys)



[[{"fid":"82277","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Located in Marrakech, the large resort is spread across 230 hectares, comprising the 315-key Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana with 11 suites and the 314-key Palmeraie Palace.

Opened in 1993, the resort can host up to 3,000 MICE travellers in its conference centre and has 13 F&B venues to choose from.

Other facilities include a fitness centre and a spa, along with an 18-hole golf course which is more than 120 acres in size. The course was designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., who has built close to 400 courses around the globe in his lifetime.

– November 2020 (318 keys)[[{"fid":"82274","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Falling into the five-star category, the hotel features 318 keys offering either pool or city views, it will also house five F&B venues, a fitness and wellness centre, six meeting rooms and an outdoor pool.

For long-stay guests, the property has rooms with living areas and kitchenette areas.

Located in central Dubai, the Al Jaddaf district connects the old and new areas of the emirate, providing easy access to Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall.

Haytham Omar, the newly appointed general manager at Al Jaddaf Rotana said: “Our vision is to ensure each and every guest receives an exceptional combination of comfort and culture during their stay in Dubai. Our team’s passion, dedication and enthusiasm have enabled us to introduce a new hotel during what is truly a unique time for all, and we look forward to our impending opening, creating unique experiences for our guests.”

2021

Centro Mada, Amman (197 keys)

Centro Mada Amman will be the first Centro hotel to open in Jordan under the Centro brand by Rotana. The hotel will house 197 rooms, a three-in-one (deli, bar and buffet) restaurant and three meeting rooms.

Damac Towers Arjaan by Rotana, Riyadh (448 keys)



[[{"fid":"82276","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Located in the capital city of Riyadh, the hotel features twin-tower architecture housing rooms, suites and penthouses. The 448-key hotel will have MICE facilities, a wellness and fitness centre, a gym and temperature-controlled pools for both men and women.

Once open, it will bring Rotana’s hotel portfolio in the Kingdom to seven, equating to 2,087 keys. Hutchinson said: “This exciting new property marks the Saudi debut of the Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana brand, further enhancing our diverse portfolio in the Kingdom and bringing elegant city living to the heart of Riyadh.”

According to Rotana, KSA’s hotel market is projected to exceed a US$24 billion value in the next five years. Rotana also noted the Saudi government has set a target of adding 56,106 hotel rooms between 2019 and 2021.