Sunset Hospitality to open Spanish tapas venue in December

Sunset Hospitality Group has confirmed it will open Lola Taberna Española this December in Dubai, the latest in a string of openings for the firm this year.

Sunset Hospitality Group is collaborating with The First Group for the opening, placing the Spanish tapas bar within the TRYP by Wyndham Barsha Heights hotel. Its location will put it a stone’s throw from guests at nearby hotels including Byblos Hotel, First Central Hotel and TIME Oak Hotel & Suites.



[[{"fid":"82270","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, said, “We have been waiting for the perfect location to introduce a dining concept that will cater to the Spanish crowds and Spanish fans in the UAE. We are convinced Lola Taberna Española will cater to nationals and expatriates who fancy authentic Spanish cuisine. Lola puts great attention on food that family and friends alike will truly enjoy in a casual and pleasurable atmosphere.”

Once open, the restaurant will serve a range of Spanish classics, transporting guests back to Spain with its interior inspired by the streets of Barcelona and the ancient port city of Cádiz.

Already this year, and despite harsh market conditions, Sunset has opened Cloud Lounge in Studio One Hotel, a Black Tap in both Mall of the Emirates and Iraq and reopened Mood Rooftop Lounge at The Meydan Hotel.[[{"fid":"82269","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

“With the exciting collaboration between the Sunset Hospitality team and The First Group we are very proud to bring Lola Taberna Española to Dubai,” said Mark Patten, VP food & beverage at The First Group. “Whether it’s a lazy tapas lunch with friends or a delicious celebratory dinner that culminates in a fun night out at the taberna, Lola is for everyone – the bold, the creative, the conservative, the laidback, the socialites, the music lovers and the storytellers. At Lola’s we want to make people feel at home –you’re always welcome!”