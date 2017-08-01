The five-day weekend starts tomorrow in the UAE

Published: 30 November 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
For 2020, all the public holidays were announced at the beginning of the year by the UAE Government for the public and private sectors.

The two remaining public holidays, National Day and Commemoration Day, are recognised each year at the start of December.

First, on Tuesday December 1 it’s Commemoration Day.

Then, on December 2 and 3, the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations will be marked with a two-day holiday.

Falling one after another, this means that December 1 to 3 is a National holiday giving workers in the UAE three days off work.

For workers who do not work on the weekends it means a five-day holiday to start the month of December.

Dates for public holidays in 2021 are yet to be announced by the UAE government.

Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:
• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1
• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3

