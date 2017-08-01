The Heart of Europe to start handover of 2,000 units for Phase I

Developed by Kleindienst Group, the $5bn (AED18.3bn) The Heart of Europe, which is a master-planned second home and tourism island destination, will start handing over private villas and beach palaces to investors in December 2020, as part of its phased delivery of residential and hospitality units.

Phase I of the project will see the delivery of nearly 2,000 units including hospitality units spread across five hotels, which will commercially open once the situation normalises after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes on the sidelines of near-completion on construction of St. Tropez hotel, which is the fifth hotel of Phase 1 that is nearing completion. The hotel aims to recreate the essence of the French Riviera town of the same name, with a private long beach, restaurants, promenade and luxury yachts.

Construction of the project’s landmarks including the Floating Seahorse Villas, Sweden Beach Palaces, Germany Island Villas, Honeymoon Island, Portofino Hotel and Côte d’Azur Resort are progressing with all Phase I projects topped out; engineers are currently implementing finishing touches on the exterior facades and interior décor.

Commenting on the project progress, chairman of Kleindienst Group, Josef Kleindienst, said: “At the beginning of the year, we made a commitment to deliver part of the Phase 1 of the Heart of Europe to the owners by the end of 2020. At that time, we were not fully aware of the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we were determined to go ahead with our planned development and as the lockdown was announced in March, we shifted our entire team to the Heart of Europe islands and continued to construct it. During the lockdown, we were isolated from the mainland and confined to the island and focused on construction. We are now ready to hand over residential units to home-owners so that they can fit out the interiors. We have also started construction of Phase 2 of the project – and plan to complete the development of the island by 2022.”

The hotel, which is located next to the Rainy Street, is architectured to encapsulate the essence of a rainbow, with multi-coloured facades.

Construction of St. Tropez is progressing rapidly. The hotel will be connected to the UAE’s largest unbroken private pristine beaches stretching up to 700m.

St. Tropez will be part of the 43,442m2 Côte d’Azur resort, which comprises four boutique hotels – Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez – each named after cities along the French Riviera. St. Tropez is scheduled to be completed along with other hotels including Côte d’Azur Resort, Portofino Hotel and residential units as part of Phase 1 of the project. When complete, Côte d’Azur will offer 796 standard suites, four Super Deluxe suites, 61 Suite rooms and 32 Star suites.

The developer marked completion of elevations of the four-hotels resort, Côte d’Azur in August this year, and is set to achieve overall completion by Q4 2020.

Commenting on St. Tropez, Kleindienst concluded: “We achieved the construction milestones of the St. Tropez Hotel without compromising the sustainability features and design elements as these features will strengthen the buyers’ return on investment. The price of the assets have jumped more than four-fold due to the sustainability features and construction progress."