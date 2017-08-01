Andaz Dubai The Palm launches hydroponic container farm

Andaz Dubai The Palm has partnered with Green Container Advanced Farming to grow its own fresh produce on site.

The boutique lifestyle hotel will host a 400 sq ft hydroponic organic container farm on its Palm Jumeirah terrace, allowing them to harvest fresh produce such as lettuce, herbs, and microgreens.

Kifah Bin Hussein, general manager of Andaz Dubai The Palm, said: “At Andaz we strive to be more sustainable in everything that we do, using resources responsibly to help address today’s most pressing environmental issues. With this partnership our goal is to bring the freshest and finest ingredients from their natural environment straight to our guests’ tables.

“We have a dedicated grower who visits the farm daily. They work within sterile conditions and get to know every single crop within the unit. Once the crop is ready to consume it is delivered straight to our kitchens where our dedicated chefs prepare it ready to be served to our guests. It really take the farm to table concept to the next level.”

The hydroponic container system uses 90 percent less water than traditional farming methods, while the short distance from farm to fork ensures a large reduction in carbon footprint caused by typical distribution methods.

Guests visiting Andaz’s dining venues, including The Locale and Hanami, will be able to enjoy dishes made with ingredients sourced daily from the farm.