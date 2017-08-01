Hilton launches funky burger pop-ups across UAE portfolio

Global operator Hilton has announced a new pop-up concept for its properties, where UAE hotels will now serve ‘boutique burgers’.

Available from today, properties across the country will serve ‘OTB’ or ‘Out The Box’ burgers at their F&B venues. Coming in four variants, Hilton describes the burgers as being both affordable and high-quality.

Burgers include The Kim Chicken, The Butch Cassidy and vegan burger The Carne Libre, all priced at AED69, and The Steak Frites priced at AED75. Diners can opt for a combo meal with a beer or cola at AED89 or AED79 respectively.

The concept was born out of a collaboration between Hilton’s international team and design company KEANE, together tapping into the growing ‘craft’ dining segment.

Commenting on the OTB burger launch, Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy & development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) commented, “I am super excited to see these craft burgers launch in a select number of our hotels across the UAE this month and am confident our customers will love them. These “fat stacks” represent fantastic value and there is a flavour-packing range to select from and combine with great drink combo deals as well.

"We know our customers are looking for taste, quality and value and we believe the OTB burgers hit the spot. I can’t wait to get to a Hilton soon and devour one myself and it is likely to be the cheeky Kim Chicken. Grab one whilst they are here.”

KEANE’s brand design manager, Matt Priddy added, “OTB represents a fresh approach to F&B within hotels. The UAE has some of the best burger brands in the world and now Hilton can truly compete with the launch of OTB. Bold flavours combined with confident, dynamic and expressive branding.”

Participating hotels include Conrad Etihad Towers Abu Dhabi, DoubleTree by Hilton Business Bay, DoubleTree by Hilton Al Barsha, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Marjan, DoubleTree Ras Al Khaimah City, Hilton Garden Inn Al Jadaf, Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah Hampton Al Barsha, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Hilton Dubai Creek and Hilton Jumeirah.

The burgers will be made available at all mentioned hotels by November 15.