Hotelier Awards 2020: Meet our FM partner Al Bonian FM

One of the region’s fastest-growing providers of integrated facilities management solutions, Al Bonian FM offers bespoke FM Solutions, with the added benefit of advanced MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) engineering expertise. Our services offering is diverse and well structured, offering turnkey hard and soft FM solutions to clients across various sectors including hospitality, retail and industrial.

Despite what has been a tough year for all, Al Bonian FM has used this opportunity as a springboard to grow trust within our brand and service offerings. We have been looking after one of the most prestigious and iconic restaurants to set foot in Dubai – Nammos in the Four Seasons Jumeirah Resort. Our team works hard behind the scenes to ensure the venue maintains its status among the region’s elite dining destinations.

Our recent partnership with one of the region’s leading energy efficiency companies allows us to help our existing and new clients look at cost-saving measures to maintain a healthy bottom line. Recently, we have been growing our presence in the hospitality and retail sectors, thanks to our client-first approach and our tech-driven service delivery and we are currently branching out to other emirates, notably to Ras Al Khaimah with new jobs in both hospitality and education, as we have secured a contract for five schools in Ras Al Khaimah we have given our team the perfect platform to achieve this.

We’re looking forward to the Hotelier awards as facilities management within the hospitality arena is vital to delivering the complete guest experience, a key industry where Al Bonian FM is looking strengthen our partnerships in the year ahead. The current norm of in-house technical team provides a strong ground for the hotel operators. However, outsourcing certain FM services, especially the hard services to experienced providers will provide the hotel with the foundations it needs for minimal downtime and reduced costs, notably now that the industry is severely impacted by the pandemic.

The Hotelier Middle East Awards offer the perfect opportunity to position our brand in front of the region’s powerhouse brands in the hospitality industry.

