Park Inn by Radisson brand enters Saudi capital of Riyadh

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 November 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Radisson Hotel Group has openedits ninth Park Inn by Radisson in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh is the latest addition to the region’s growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels.

[[{"fid":"81822","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Anchored by the brand’s ‘feel good’ philosophy, the property has a more relaxed design style than other hotels in the Radisson group. Located in the Al Malaz business district, the hotel features 192 modern rooms and suites, with social spaces connecting the facilities of the property.

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh offers business guests access to four meeting rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi and audio-visual equipment.

Dining guests can choose from RBG or Bocca Bouna, serving local and international dishes respectively.

[[{"fid":"81824","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Radisson Hotel Group area SVP, MEA, Tim Cordon said, “We are delighted to open our first Park Inn by Radisson in the city of Riyadh, especially during this challenging time.

"In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are excited to further grow our presence across the Kingdom, and work together to make Saudi Arabia a must-visit destination. We remain committed to expanding our position in the Saudi market, as the Kingdom remains a key focus area for our global development strategy.”

The group’s CEO, Federico J. González said earlier this year that KSA is one of the key markets where Radisson can spur its recovery.

[[{"fid":"81823","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Radisson Hotel Group aims to double its Saudi Arabia portfolio by 2025. It recently opened the Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road, this new hotel in Riyadh, as well as the addition of five hotels to its portfolio in 2021. It currently has a presence of 45 hotels in the Kingdom.

“We need to continue personalising the standards for our guests and working with our operational teams to deliver these standards. This will reinforce our image and position as a serious operator. Everyone will apply certain standards but what will be different is the 'how' - how receptive we are to the consumer, and how quickly we can apply these standards. This will give us an advantage to attract more guests, investors, and hotels,” explained González.

[[{"fid":"81825","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The CEO said he was ‘prudently optimistic’ Radisson could enjoy recovery as soon as 2022.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudia airline to fly to 33 destinations from November
    ADNOC CEO seeks opportunities to strengthen UAE-India energy relationship during virtual dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
      AVEVA recognised by Frost & Sullivan with the 2020 best practices award for growth, innovation, and leadership excellence in the APM market
        ADNOC awards $324mn contracts to optimise onshore field operations and enhance efficiencies
          ENOC Link offers environment-friendly ENOCBlue diesel exhaust additive for commercial fleets

            More related galleries

            Associative Design brings ‘The Best of Portugal’ to Dubai Design Week
              99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, by A&T Group Interiors
                Dubai sets another Guinness World Record with milestone architectural achievement
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage