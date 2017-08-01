Park Inn by Radisson brand enters Saudi capital of Riyadh

Radisson Hotel Group has openedits ninth Park Inn by Radisson in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh is the latest addition to the region’s growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels.



[[{"fid":"81822","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Anchored by the brand’s ‘feel good’ philosophy, the property has a more relaxed design style than other hotels in the Radisson group. Located in the Al Malaz business district, the hotel features 192 modern rooms and suites, with social spaces connecting the facilities of the property.

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh offers business guests access to four meeting rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi and audio-visual equipment.

Dining guests can choose from RBG or Bocca Bouna, serving local and international dishes respectively.[[{"fid":"81824","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Radisson Hotel Group area SVP, MEA, Tim Cordon said, “We are delighted to open our first Park Inn by Radisson in the city of Riyadh, especially during this challenging time.

"In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are excited to further grow our presence across the Kingdom, and work together to make Saudi Arabia a must-visit destination. We remain committed to expanding our position in the Saudi market, as the Kingdom remains a key focus area for our global development strategy.”

The group’s CEO, Federico J. González said earlier this year that KSA is one of the key markets where Radisson can spur its recovery.



[[{"fid":"81823","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Radisson Hotel Group aims to double its Saudi Arabia portfolio by 2025. It recently opened the Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road, this new hotel in Riyadh, as well as the addition of five hotels to its portfolio in 2021. It currently has a presence of 45 hotels in the Kingdom.

“We need to continue personalising the standards for our guests and working with our operational teams to deliver these standards. This will reinforce our image and position as a serious operator. Everyone will apply certain standards but what will be different is the 'how' - how receptive we are to the consumer, and how quickly we can apply these standards. This will give us an advantage to attract more guests, investors, and hotels,” explained González.



[[{"fid":"81825","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

The CEO said he was ‘prudently optimistic’ Radisson could enjoy recovery as soon as 2022.