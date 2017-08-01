Park Inn by Radisson brand enters Saudi capital of Riyadh

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh is the latest addition to the region’s growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels.
[[{"fid":"81822","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]
Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh offers business guests access to four meeting rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi and audio-visual equipment.Dining guests can choose from RBG or Bocca Bouna, serving local and international dishes respectively.
[[{"fid":"81824","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]
Radisson Hotel Group area SVP, MEA, Tim Cordon said, “We are delighted to open our first Park Inn by Radisson in the city of Riyadh, especially during this challenging time."In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are excited to further grow our presence across the Kingdom, and work together to make Saudi Arabia a must-visit destination. We remain committed to expanding our position in the Saudi market, as the Kingdom remains a key focus area for our global development strategy.”
The group’s CEO, Federico J. González said earlier this year that KSA is one of the key markets where Radisson can spur its recovery.
[[{"fid":"81823","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]
“We need to continue personalising the standards for our guests and working with our operational teams to deliver these standards. This will reinforce our image and position as a serious operator. Everyone will apply certain standards but what will be different is the 'how' - how receptive we are to the consumer, and how quickly we can apply these standards. This will give us an advantage to attract more guests, investors, and hotels,” explained González.
[[{"fid":"81825","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]