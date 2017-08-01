Read the November 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East online now

Published: 4 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hot off the press, the November 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East is out now, and you can read it online completely free of charge.

In this month’s issue, we look at the rise of lifestyle hotels in the UAE, and why global operators have quickly adopted the trend.

Also in this month’s issue, you will find an exclusive interview with the CEO of Kerten Hospitality, a look inside the new rooftop bar at Avani Ibn Battuta and a talk with Saudi Arabia’s first female general manager.

Looking forward to the Hotelier Awards later this month? Our November issue reveals what you can expect at this year’s glitzy gala dinner.

And don't forget you can book tables now, by emailing anthony.chandran@itp.com.

All of that and much more can be found in this month's magazine.

Read it for free here.
