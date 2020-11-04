Dubai's flydubai launches flights to Tel Aviv

Dubai’s low-cost airline flydubai will be launching flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv later this month.

The airline will be flying twice a day between the cities from November 26.

Flights are now available to book online on flydubai.com.

“Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.

“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values.

With the start of services there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa reducing total journey times by several hours.”

There will be 14 flights a week, departing from Dubai daily at 9.40am and 10pm, landing at 11.35am and 11.55pm, while the return flights depart Tel Aviv at 12.35pm, landing at 5.45pm in Dubai, and 12.45am, landing at 6.05am.

Last month Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways became the first airline in the GCC to schedule a passenger flight between the UAE and Israel.

The flight, operated in partnership with Maman group, departed Tel Aviv on October 19 and made three-and-a-half hour flight to Abu Dhabi, with a return flight two days later.