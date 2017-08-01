Hilton to operate world’s first Warner Bros. hotel

Hospitality giant Hilton has been chosen to operate the world’s first Warner Bros. hotel located in Abu Dhabi.

The news follows a signing between Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Alzaabi and Hilton president MEA & Turkey Jochem-Jan Sleiffer. The two firms already had a relationship, inking a management deal for the upcoming Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel three years ago.

Once open in 2021, The WB Abu Dhabi will run under the Curio Collection flag, putting it in the upscale section of Hilton’s expansive portfolio. The property will comprise 257 keys over eight levels, along with WB-branded restaurants, a WB shop, spa, fitness club, two pools and a kids club.

Hilton said, “Once finished, [The WB Abu Dhabi] will allow guests to experience recognisable characters from across Warner Bros.’ iconic collection of film, television and comics.”

The hotel is part of a wider investment by developer Miral to further enhance the hospitality offerings within Yas Island. As part of the AED627 million development, Yas Island will also get a new branded residence – which Hilton will operate.

DoubleTree by Hilton - Yas Island Residences will feature 156 units in studio, one, two or three-bed options. Rooms will have a kitchenette and guests will have access to a gym, pool and selection of recreational activities. It too will open in 2021.

Miral is responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, as well as some of its most popular attractions including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and the new CLYMB Abu Dhabi. Both new properties will be within walking distance from these attractions.

Miral’s chief portfolio officer BR Kiran, said, “Hilton is a globally recognised partner and we are honoured to be partnering with them to bring the Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton brands to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

This supports our strategy and vision of creating unforgettable experiences for every guest on Yas Island, while increasing the diversity of hospitality options available to them. We are confident that residents and visitors alike will welcome the diverse and flexible range of new accommodation options, whilst enjoying the unmatched experiences and unique attractions available to them on Yas Island.”

Hilton’s VP of development in MEA Carlos Khneisser, added, “We are proud to be partnering with Miral on these two new hotels which will see us introduce two new brands to Abu Dhabi. The WB Abu Dhabi, which will be part of Hilton’s Curio Collection is a magnificent example of the sort of unique guest experiences we look for with Curio Collection, while DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences continues the successful growth of this brand in the UAE. Miral has a clear vision to develop Yas Island into a global destination and we look forward to being a part of this transformation.”

The two hotels are just 25 percent away from completion.