New affordable hotel group Morpho moves into UAE with five hotels

Hospitality newcomer Morpho Hotels & Resorts will enter the UAE market in 2021 with five hotels.

Founded during the pandemic, Morpho muscled into the busy hotel market firstly in India, operating three hotels across Goa, Bengaluru and Varanasi. The brand characterises itself as having optimised and digitalised operations, putting hygiene at the forefront.

Inspired by the evolution of technology, the group will introduce three separate brands in the UAE to cater to three types of travellers, ‘Morpho’ for business, ‘Crystal’ for lifestyle and ‘Vivid’ for luxury travellers.

Morpho CEO Dipinder Benjamin explained, “We are very excited to open our doors to travellers in the UAE. Despite the various challenges presented by the pandemic, we are committed to launch our next phase of growth bringing with us a fresh approach to the hospitality industry. The Morpho brand will provide affordable and accessible accommodation with the highest service standards in conjunction with intuitive technology.”

As part of the Middle Eastern expansion, Morpho has inked a partnership with Dubai-based Wakira Investments, a veteran in food investment. Wakira owns local restaurants including Kulcha King, Nom Nom Asia and El Greco and is expected to work with Morpho to facilitate the introduction of various home-grown brands into the country.

Wakira Investments CEO Nader A. Bassit added, “Morpho’s vision and ambition are a perfect match to Wakira’s DNA. Morpho Hotels has a strong leadership team backed by decades of experience and innovative management systems. Wakira Investments is a blend of solid professionals and seasoned shareholders, both with many years of market experiences ranging from hospitality, retail, food processing, investments, to restaurants, and is keen on bringing growing concepts to its region. We look forward to collaborating together with Morpho to elevate the hospitality experience in the Middle East with a well-executed concept that will resonate with business and leisure travellers.”