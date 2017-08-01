Reminder to book your table at this year’s Hotelier Awards

The annual Hotelier Middle East Awards is back again and will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

As we write this, our panel of independent judges are working their way through the shortlists in 18 categories, deciding who should take home the accolades on the night. The event will take place at JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai’s Business Bay and will observe all the latest health and safety and social distancing regulations to keep everyone safe.

ITP Media Group has teamed with the region’s leading sustainability pioneer Bee’ah to enhance sanitisation at the ceremony, meaning Bee’ah’s disinfection pods will be placed at the entrance, spraying each individual with a fine mist of diluted disinfectant that eradicates viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms on a person or their clothing in less than 20 seconds.

The full-body sanitiser, while incredibly effective, poses no harm to your health or clothing, so, your finest dresses and tuxedos will be just fine. Or should we say your best tracksuits and sports jackets, as this year’s awards has a 1980s theme, and we want to see everyone dressing for the occasion.

From GM leaders, to executive chefs, housekeeping champions, up-and-comers and even the unsung heroes of our industry, all will be celebrated within the glamourous ballroom of the hotel.

This year’s event is being held in partnership with Al Bonian FM, Wishbox, and Red Bull.

For sponsorship opportunities, email rebecca.lockwood@itp.com .

See all the shortlisters here