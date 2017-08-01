Dubai College of Tourism to enhance technology and digital training

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) has announced a partnership with Udacity, a global online technical skills training provider that prepares workforces for careers using advanced technology.

Through the partnership, those enrolled in one of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) programmes will gain access to training and information around digital marketing, user experience design and artificial intelligence.

DCT hopes the collaboration will nurture a new wave of technology-savvy professionals to work in the emirate’s tourism industries.

Under the agreement, training programmes will be implemented to equip Dubai Tourism professionals with the necessary skills to create technology-led campaigns that can drive visits from source markets and increase understanding of tourist media consumption.

DCT general manager Essa Bin Hadher explained: “During these rapidly changing times, the path to success is to adapt to the new realities shaped by the digital economy, a critical driver of innovation and growth. Through this partnership with Udacity, the Dubai College of Tourism is keen to ensure that Dubai Tourism benefits from the investments it makes training its employees in new technologies.”

“Udacity, with an abundance of expertise and experience in providing online training programmes will enable Dubai College of Tourism to move to the next level of its educational offerings, while at the same time adding value to the careers of Dubai Tourism’s employees by preparing them for the digital jobs of the future.”

Udacity CEO Gabe Dalporto added: “Udacity is honoured to partner with the Dubai College of Tourism to build a future-ready workforce that’s able to make the most of emerging technologies. We are committed to supporting Dubai’s Tourism’s digital transformation journey and empowering their team to solve problems, meet customer needs, and seize market opportunities.”

Also this year, DCT inked a partnership with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) in the UK, to offer students a joint degree between the institutions.