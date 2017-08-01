LIVIT Hospitality Management targets 100 venue signings by 2021

LIVIT Hospitality Management Dubai has plans for 100 new venue signings by the third quarter of next year, eyeing to introduce home-grown concepts across the country.

The rev counter of calamity has hit the red line in 2020, and the F&B sector is no exception. Despite this, LIVIT has had a strong year, opening Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai recently and opening a new Cove Beach in the UAE capital later this month.



Missippi’s is the first of six projects planned to open from LIVIT in the next three months, as the group presses forward with expansion plans despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In addition, the company has signed 21 outlets, including four hotels housing 12 F&B concepts in Ethiopia, as well as entering into a strategic growth plan with Minor Hotels–all scheduled to open by the second quarter of 2021.



Complimenting this growth, LIVIT has employed 200 new team members in the past six weeks across Cove Beach Dubai, The Bungalow and the two new openings here in the UAE.

“I feel there are always positives to be taken out of negative situations, and many business success stories can still come out of this pandemic situation. Market competition is less aggressive at the moment, and there is an amazing talent pool to recruit from, which can lead to hugely positive long-term effects for businesses. While people are certainly more price-sensitive, they don’t necessarily want to downgrade their hospitality experiences, hence the need to adapt your products and services to create new value for consumers,” said the firm’s managing partner Charlie Weaving.

He added, “Due to the rapid changes in the market, our specialist, fully comprehensive F&B management solutions are more in demand than ever, and I feel that this is down to the way we have adapted as a team, to identify opportunities and move forward. You can’t just stand by and watch the world pass before your eyes. Instead, it’s important to adjust, take the positives, and emerge stronger in the face of adversity.”

In line with LIVIT’s commitment to female empowerment, 70 percent of its team are women.