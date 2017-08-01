Weddings set to resume in Ajman

Ajman authorities have updated guidelines on weddings within the emirate.

The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has decided to allow the resumption of wedding celebrations and other occasions held in halls, hotels and houses in the emirate, starting from 1 November, 2020.

Naturally, organisers must follow a strict set of guidelines to hold weddings, all of which are necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Invitees must not exceed more than 200 individuals in venues such as hotels, while celebrations within homes cannot exceed 50 individuals. Additionally, only five people are allowed per table, with Ajman authorities stressing the importance of social distancing and face covering usage.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police and Chairman of the Team, stressed that himself and his team were putting health and safety at the forefront of the emirate’s policies.

Ajman joins the emirate of Dubai in resuming wedding services. Effective October 22, Dubai authorities announced wedding receptions were allowed to recommence, following a similar set of rules as laid out in Ajman.

For Dubai:

Attendees are required to wear face masks at all times and can remove them only when seated at their tables.

A maximum of five guests are allowed per table.

Attendees should avoid being seated face-to-face and maintain a distance of more than 1.5 metres between each other.

Tables should be placed at least two metres apart from each other.

The duration of the event at halls, hotels, homes, temporary venues and tents should not exceed four hours.

Elderly people and those with chronic conditions should be advised not to attend social functions.

Any person experiencing symptoms such as coughing, or fever must refrain from attending events.

A set of mandatory guidelines have been issued to hotels, halls and service providers. All precautionary measures must be strictly implemented at events.