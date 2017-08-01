20,000 petition to open UAE-UK travel corridor

A petition urging the UK government to include the UAE on its air corridor list has amassed close to 20,000 signatures and has already warranted an official response from the government. ()

The UK government must respond to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures, and Parliament must consider a debate for all those that exceed 100,000.

Currently, anyone arriving into the UK from the UAE must self-isolate for two weeks, a measure which has been slammed by aviation bodies for severely damaging the travel industry.

The petition reads: “There are 250,000 UK citizens living in the UAE. Anyone arriving from the UAE to the UK must isolate for 14 days. Covid-19 PCR tests are readily accessible in the UAE and travellers are able to test prior to flying. The UAE should be added to the UK Travel Corridor.”

It was reported in mid-October that the UK’s transport ministry was considering dropping the 14-day isolation period rule, but nothing concrete has come from them yet. Meanwhile, authorities such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have gone as far as to say that ‘quarantine destroys livelihoods’.

“Mandatory quarantine measures stop people from travelling. We understand that governments’ priority is on protecting the well–being of their citizens. Quarantine destroys livelihoods. Testing is an alternative method that will also save travel and tourism jobs,” said IATA regional VP for MEA Muhammad Albakri.

Sister title Arabian Business pointed out that Germany, with more than 20,000 daily cases, is on the UK corridor list, while the UAE, with around 1,000 daily cases, is not. Arabian Business added that no Middle Eastern country is currently on the list. ()

The petition adds: “Let us come home without restriction!

“We need to petition to those who decide which countries are allowed to be part of the Travel Corridor and have the power to place the UAE on this list. We have dealt with Covid-19 in this country with extreme caution, and should be exempt from quarantine due to our testing restrictions and low cases.”

The UK is one of the Arab state’s largest source markets, with Brits flooding the country to enjoy its year-round sun. Tourism-hub Dubai saw 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019, 1.2 million of which were from the UK.

Additionally, the UK is one of Emirates Airline’s most profitable markets, meaning if the country dropped quarantine measures, the Dubai-based carrier would benefit greatly.