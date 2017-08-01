Dubai to spend AED500 million on new beachfronts

Published: 7 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Tourism hotspot Dubai is set to receive an extra 12km of beach area as the emirate continues to improve its offerings to residents and guests alike.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's Prime Minister and Vice-President and Dubai Ruler, announced the development in a series of tweets to his 10 million followers.

He revealed that the one million square metres beachfront development will cost AED500 million (US$136 million) and go from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II.

"More areas for swimming... and better running paths... and longer bicycle streets... Quality life in Dubai is the secret of loving life in Dubai," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said that 29 new projects to add eight million square metres of green spaces and gardens within Dubai's residential and commercial areas, worth AED2 billion have also been approved.

"We are continuing to develop our city... we continue to develop our quality of life... we continue to build our future," the ruler said.

The beaches at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim reopened to the Dubai public in late May after several months of dormancy during lockdown. The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced it was temporarily closing beaches and other public areas, including parks, at the end of March.
