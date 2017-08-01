Anantara Veli Maldives Resort launched unlimited stays for annual fee of US$30,000

Five-star island getaway Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced an unlimited stays package which will last the duration of 2021.

For a fixed price of US$30,000 paid prior to arrival, two guests can stay in an overwater bungalow as much or as little as they wish between January 1, 2021, and December 23, 2021. The bungalows sprawl 62 sq m, offering access to and views of the lagoon, as well as housing a minibar, fitness kit and coffee machine.



[[{"fid":"81848","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Also included in the price is a daily breakfast for two, shared return transfers between Anantara Veli and Malé as often as required and 25 percent off of dining and spa experiences.

Experiences on the adult-only island resort include snorkelling, scuba diving, water skiing, jet skiing, a sunset cruise, sailing and various other activities making use of the natural scenery.

F&B venues include 73 Degrees, Thai restaurant Baan Huraa, Japanese venue Origami, poolside Dhoni Bar, over water grill Sea.Fire.Salt, Italian Terrazzo, Aqua Bar and the culinary class of Spice Spoons.

The Unlimited Stays offer is available for a brief time only – until 30 November 2020.

Despite its small size, the Maldives welcomed 1.5 million tourists in 2019, close to triple its own population.

In September this year, the island nation announced it would roll out a nationwide hospitality loyalty programme. There will be three tiers of the tourism-driving programme. Abaarana (Gold), Antara (Silver) and Aida (Bronze), with each drawing their names from the native Divehi language.

The countrywide campaign is expected to launch on December 1, 2020.