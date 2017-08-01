Aviation recovery has ‘hit a wall’, says IATA head

International demand for air travel remains significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and related border restrictions with demand falling 89% in September compared to the same month last year.

Middle East carriers saw traffic fall by over 90 percent year-on-year in September, a three percent improvement on August, according to new figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday.

“We have hit a wall in the industry’s recovery,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO. “A resurgence in Covid-19 outbreaks – particularly in Europe and the US – combined with governments’ reliance on the blunt instrument of quarantine in the absence of globally aligned testing regimes, has halted momentum toward re-opening borders to travel.”

Europe in the last two weeks began entering a renewed lockdown which will prevent people from travelling abroad for much of November, impacting on the Gulf aviation market.

Capacity among Middle East airlines tumbled 79 percent in September and load factor sank 41 percentage points to 34 percent.

“Although domestic markets are doing better, this is primarily owing to improvements in China and Russia. And domestic traffic represents just a bit more than a third of total traffic, so it is not enough to sustain a general recovery,” said Juniac.

In Africa meanwhile, traffic sank 89 percent in September. Capacity contracted 75 percent, and load factor fell to 33 percent, which was the second lowest among regions.