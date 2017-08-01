Hilton Q3 2020 Results: Opened three times more hotels than competitors

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (Hilton) has posted its financial results for Q3 2020, a period where many global operators are reporting the effects of COVID-19 to dwindle.

In the third quarter of 2020, Hilton opened 133 new hotels totalling 17,100 rooms, and achieved net unit growth of more than 14,800 rooms. By contrast, Accor opened 57 hotels during the third quarter of the year, equalling 7,800 rooms. IHG said in its financial results it signed 82 hotels in the quarter.

Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer of Hilton, said, "Our third quarter results show meaningful improvement over the second quarter. The vast majority of our properties around the world are now open and have gradually begun to recover from the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the travel industry, with occupancy increasing more than 20 percentage points from the second quarter.

While a full recovery will take time, we are well positioned to capture rising demand and execute on growth opportunities."

Since April, system-wide occupancy has increased month over month for Hilton, with the most notable recoveries in Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe, with comparable hotel occupancy levels up approximately 32 percentage points, 32 percentage points and 31 percentage points, respectively, from April to September.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, system-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 59.9 percent and 55.9 percent, respectively, compared to the prior year periods, due to both occupancy and ADR decreases.

Net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA were US$81 million and $224 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $290 million and $605 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Hilton's development pipeline boasts 2,640 hotels consisting of more than 408,000 rooms throughout 120 countries and territories, including 33 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any open hotels.