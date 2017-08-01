‘There isn’t enough supply in the market’, insists Radisson VP

While UAE's hospitality sector has suffered an undeniable blow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is slowly but certainly getting back up on its feet. Residents are now opting for staycations over global travel, owing to which domestic tourism is evidently on the rise.

Sister title Construction Week sat down with Elie Milky, vice president for business development in the Middle East for Radisson Group, as part of a recent podcast, to gain insight on the way forward including opportunities and challenges for Dubai's hospitality sector.

Speaking on the Construction Week Viewpoint podcast, Milky said: "Hospitality along with aviation is among the worst-hit sectors by the current crisis. We've had to deal with several challenges, especially after the forced closures of our hotels across the region. Most of these were associated with a decline in occupancy levels due to airport closures and government-imposed restrictions. But, we were quick to adapt to the safety and health guidelines prescribed by the government."

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel? And, should investors at all eye the hospitality sector, given its current (and arguable) sorry state of affairs?

Milky breaks down his response as a three-part formula:

Demand

"Let's consider the demand for this sector; even in the toughest times, demand has been domestic. Tourism will continue to grow exponentially; COVID-19 is only an interruption," he says.

Insisting that there isn't enough supply in the market, contrary to common perception, Milky elaborates: "Saudi Arabia is a fitting example; there's a 100,000 keys in the entire market in the kingdom versus a 125,000 keys in Dubai alone. Look at the potential of these markets; there is a huge need for supply."

Timing

Eventually, it's a matter of time. Explaining that the process of building and opening a hotel property takes one to two years, he says: "Say you consider investing now. Consider then, the timeframe of one to two years for the hotel opening; by then, the occupancy levels would have recovered and airports would have reopened. Real estate investments are long-term."

After pointing the industry's capabilities to emerge full steam ahead, Milky highlights the negative impact of COVID-19 on the sector, specifically on Radisson Group.

"The biggest impact has been on openings. We've experienced a slowdown of projects with developments that were even in their final phase. We were expected to open at least eight hotels in the Middle East this year; we were only able to open two, with one opened in Jeddah, Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road, and the other to open soon in Riyadh. The rest of the pipeline has been moved to end of the year and beginning of 2021."

The hotel group is set to open its 24th property in UAE as part of its five-year development plan across the EMEA region with work underway on Radisson Hotel Fujairah and Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah features 389 upscale rooms and suites and is the group's first beach resort in the emirate, while Radisson Hotel Fujairah will consist of 193 keys across various room types including standard, superior and suite categories.

Speaking about the progress on the projects, Milky says: "Both [projects] are slated for completion by the end of 2021; work is progressing well on the projects and I expect both to open in Q1 2022."

The five-year plan has been "updated", he explains further, in view of the current environment and the associated challenges.

"With approximately 200 hotels to be added across the EMEA region, we expect at least 20% of those to be in the Middle East. The sector is very active and we are moving ahead confidently and well. We believe we are on-track to deliver the five-year plan by 2025."

Accelerating its five-year plan, Radisson recently launched 'Radisson Individuals', offering independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global group platform, with the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity. As part of this, Radisson achieved 10 new hotel signings across EMEA in Q3 2020.

Radisson Group has big plans for the Saudi Arabia market. Sharing those on the Construction Week Viewpoint podcast, Milky says: "There's huge potential in Saudi Arabia. It's the powerhouse of the Middle East region and its where 50 percent of our portfolio is. At present, we have 20 hotels in the kingdom; we expect to double that number by 2025.

Furthermore, we are selectively tapping into several Saudi Arabia mega developments such as its upcoming entertainment destination Qiddiya and the ultra-luxury gigaproject AMAALA. We are looking at strengthening our position in the secondary cities of Saudi Arabia, in order to take advantage of the domestic tourism that has always been strong in the kingdom. Our plans in the region have not slowed down at all. In fact, majority of our upcoming signings are expected to come from Saudi Arabia."

In an attempt to strengthen its airport portfolio within the kingdom, Radisson recently signed the 500-key Riyadh Airport, which is expected to open in Q1 2021.

With most of Radisson's properties being back in operations, the hospitality giant is enforcing several precautionary measures as per prescribed guidelines and in line with international standards. The group has - in this regard - introduced the Radisson Hotel Safety Protocol to better serve customers and place foremost importance on health and safety.