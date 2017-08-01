Introducing new area general manager, Yas Plaza Hotels Saurabh Bashki

The reasons are just about as vast as the industry is, the world of hospitality is vibrant, lively, and always interesting.

The fast-paced environment of hospitality offers great diversity and endless opportunities. I have an uncanny knack and passion to serve people which really droves me to this sector. It also provides an opportunity to be creative, innovative and paint the canvas in a way that really makes a difference in guest journey, no matter where you are.

My previous roles with brands such as Hyatt, Leela Kempinski, Starwood and Marriott have given me experience and understanding allowing me to build a strong foundation for my next journey.

My most recent tenure at the world’s largest Sheraton with 4,001 rooms and the 400-room St. Regis in Macao was a pivotal point in my career. Here I was able to strengthen my learning of large operations, diversity, tackling busy processes and handle multiple stakeholders which gave me an in-depth knowledge about managing a multifaceted hotel brand system and understanding the complex consumer behaviour situations.

Every role has its uniqueness, comparing them would be challenging.

In fact, there is a common thread in a career of hospitality profession, it is a desire to serve and create memorable moments, it’s all about people; it’s about making them happy, however, every place and every city has its own exclusivity.

Hospitality is a dynamic and ever evolving industry and with each new role it has helped me evolve as a better person and professional.

What challenges await you? And how will you overcome them?

Every hotel operation has its own set of challenges which are very distinctive from each other. The most pressing challenge for all of us this year is the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a very different scenario to what we have seen or dealt in the past.

The need of the hour is to come together, to connect and come up with innovative solutions. In my current role, it will be my responsibility to keep the team together and ensure that the business is running at an optimum level, ensuring that we achieve and add value to all the stakeholders be it our guest, associates or owners.

What are your favourite things about the properties you look after now?

One, we have six international brands that individually have their own strengths, which can withstand tremendous disruptions and deliver huge financial opportunities. The diversity and expertise of these major hotel chains provide the best practices in the market. A property can learn from the other and together they create a synergised system that is superior from the rest.

Being in a prime leisure and tourism location ideal for domestic tourism, which is our key focus in the near future, in particular staycation and family leisure activities.

More residents are visiting destinations that are closer to home amid the current pandemic, with domestic tourism continuing to rise it is more important than ever. The increasing staycation trend has given people a much-needed break away from home and this oasis includes all the elements to make it a perfect destination.

My core initiative would be to continue strengthening the service standard, service quality and service delivery by taking it to the next level.

My mind is always thinking of new and creative things to do and implement. I am looking at revamping the F&B offering and exploring new avenues to make the properties a leisure and a cultural hub of the Emirate by bringing new dimensions of unforgettable, personalised experiences to all our guests and visitors.

All our initiatives will contribute towards achieving the overall vision of the UAE. I’m sure you’ll be thrilled to see as they unfold.

Goals

1. I truly believe in living in the moment and making the most of what lies in front of us. I’m here right now and I have a clear vision and direction for Yas Plaza Hotels and where I want to see each hotel individually and all of them together as a cluster.

2. I’m a firm believer of leading from behind, and my individual career goals will always be linked to the success of the team and the hotel's. I know I can’t achieve my goals without first giving my team that empowerment to go out and win, and then their victories become my victories, too.

3. When leaders move out of the way and let their team take over, real growth happens. And that growth and that development is a constant career goal for me, to keep treading forward and not settle. Not just for me individually, but also ensuring that my team grows, learns and develops with me as well.