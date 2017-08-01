Marriott confident of swift rebound following improved third quarter

Marriott International has become the latest global hotel operator to post its financial results for the last quarter. Like its competitors, Marriott presented its results positively, reporting declines across the board but considerable improvements compared to Q2 2020.

Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, “While COVID‐19 is still significantly impacting our business, our results for the third quarter showed continued improvement in demand trends around the world.”

Third quarter reported net income totalled US$100 million, compared to reported net income of $387 million in the Q3 2019. Third quarter adjusted net income totalled $20 million, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $488 million. And, third quarter 2020 impairment charges related to COVID‐19 impacted reported and adjusted net income by $24 million after‐tax.

Marriott’s reported operating income totalled $252 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 2019 third quarter reported operating income of $607 million.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA totalled $327 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $901 million.

Development

Much like Hilton, Marriott still managed to grow its net rooms last quarter. The company added 127 properties to the portfolio, equal to 19,064 rooms, including 1,400 rooms reflagged from competitor brands. This represents a net room growth of 3.8 percent, said Marriott.

The global development pipeline remains strong, with 2,899 properties and 496,000 rooms in the works, including 1,201 properties with approximately 228,000 rooms under construction and 160 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development.

RevPAR

Worldwide RevPAR declined 65.9 percent (a 65.9 percent decline using actual dollars). North American RevPAR declined 65.4 percent (a 65.4 percent decline using actual dollars), and international RevPAR declined 67.4 percent (a 67.3 percent decline using actual dollars).

Sorenson added that Greater China continues to pave the path to recovery for Marriott. “Greater China continues to lead the recovery and demonstrates the resiliency of travel demand, with third quarter occupancy of 61 percent and RevPAR recovering to down 26 percent, a 35‐percentage point improvement compared to the decline in the second quarter,” he said.

Outside of Greater China and Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is proving the most resilient for Marriott, beating out Europe and Caribbean & Latin America.

Looking at comparable system-wide properties’ figures for three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, MEA stood out. 2020 RevPAR clocked in at $31.93, a decrease of 62.4 percent, compared to Europe’s 78.6 percent decrease and Caribbean & Latin America’s 82.0 percent drop.

Occupancy was a similar case, with MEA dropping 40.7 percent compared to Europe’s 58.7 percent and Caribbean and Latin America’s 45.0 percent. ADR fell just 2.1 percent for MEA, 18.0 percent for Europe and 26.8 percent for Caribbean & Latin America.

Nine-month ended results between the same dates also showed MEA outperforming other regions. RevPAR dropped 51.0 percent for MEA, compared to Europe’s 72 percent and Caribbean & Latin America’s 60.9 percent. MEA occupancy dropped 32.4 percent compared to Europe’s 49.3 percent and Caribbean & Latin America’s 37.7 percent. ADR recorded a small 3.6 percent decrease for MEA also.

Looking ahead

The Marriott boss concluded, “We still have a long road ahead, but this crisis will come to an end, and I believe travel will rebound quickly. I am confident that the many steps we have taken this year, combined with our unrivalled global portfolio, the strength of our brands, and the power of Marriott Bonvoy position us very well now and for the future.”