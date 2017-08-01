Aleph Hospitality to open its first hotel in Dubai

UAE-based management firm Aleph Hospitality has announced it will open its first hotel in the Middle East by next year.

Announced at this year’s Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) On the Road, the property is slated to open in Q1 2021.

Comprising 386 keys, the five-star property will also feature a full floor dedicated to meetings, as well as two F&B venues, a pool and spa. It will sit on Sheikh Zayed Road adjacent to the Museum of the Future.

At the virtual event, Aleph Hospitality revealed it has secured a number of new contracts over the last six months, set to double its portfolio of operating hotels by December 2020. In a statement, Aleph said it is seeing “significant growth” across the MEA region.

Commenting on the news, Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are very excited about the signing of the management agreement for our first hotel in the UAE and look forward to announcing the brand soon.”

“After considerable success growing rapidly in Africa, we are now adding the Middle East to our focus. The strong demand we’re witnessing, even during the Covid-19 global pandemic, has proven that our model and the services we provide are the right solution for hotel owners and international brands alike.”

“Given the current growth and our healthy pipeline, we are confident of achieving and very likely exceeding our target of 35 hotels by 2025,” added Haddad.