Hilton’s Rudi Jagersbacher given Lifetime Achievement Award at AHIC 2020

Industry titan Rudi Jagersbacher has been given the 2020 AHIC Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his impact on the hospitality sector.

Formerly the Hilton president of Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Jagersbacher held the position between 2011 and 2019 before handing operations to Jochem-Jan Sleiffer.

“During his eight years in the region as president of Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Hilton, Rudi saw Hilton more than triple the number of hotels in the region by launching four new brands and entering 12 new countries and territories,” explained Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC).

A Hilton veteran, Austrian national Jagersbacher joined Hilton Worldwide in 1974. His career has included vice president roles in London, Dubai and Brussels. He is also a founding member of the Hilton in the Community Foundation, which fundraises to support disadvantaged children.

Also during the ceremony, Dubai Tourism director general Helal S K Almarri was given the 2020 AHICH Leadership Award. He was celebrated for leading the emirate’s tourism sector to unseen levels of success, boasting 16.73 million travellers last year.