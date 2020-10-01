Hotelier Middle East launches The Power 50 2020

Each year, Hotelier Middle East launches The Power 50 - a rundown of the 50 most influential people in the MENA region.

Over the next five days we will be revealing the names on the 2020 list, from 50 down to the top spot. The full list is also available in the October issue of the magazine, which will be sent to subscribers.

The order has been decided by the editorial team here at Hotelier Middle East.

So, what is it based on? Successes over the past 12 months, the response to COVID-19 both on an operational and human level and how much actual influence on the business, and industry as a whole, the person a has had.

It has not been decided by crunching some numbers in a spreadsheet.

Is it a perfect way to rank 50 different people and hotel groups, ranging from global behemoths to local independents?

Not really, but by their nature, lists like this aren’t perfect.

There are things that could be different – in an ideal world there’d be more diversity amongst the 50 names on this list, for instance.

What it is, is a celebration of talent, resilience and innovation, showcasing incredible work in this region, no matter where each person ranks. And for that, we applaud every person on the list.

