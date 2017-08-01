Luxury hoteliers believe worst of pandemic is over, finds report

More than half of luxury hoteliers surveyed by Forbes believe the worst of the pandemic is over, as the industry begins to pick up around the globe.

In Forbes Travel Guide’s second global survey, 418 global hoteliers chimed in on their performance and feelings amid the coronavirus from August 26 to September 2.

It found 54 percent of respondents thought the worst of the crisis is over, though on a regional level, 65 percent of those in the Middle East, Arabian Peninsula & Africa felt the worst was over, making our region one of the most optimistic.

Openings have continued throughout the summer, with 56 percent of surveyed hotels reopened in July and 84 percent as of September. 25 percent said they had never closed.

Occupancy is still low for three-quarters of hotels. however 25 percent of hotels now report that more than half of their rooms are full, up from only 12 percent in July.

Average daily rate has also picked up, with 54 percent saying ADR is now equal or above figures seen during the same period last year. The events sector however has been battered, with 91 percent of hotels saying event bookings are below or well below typical levels.

Forbes also used the survey to gain insight into current consumer behaviour. Most hotels report a higher proportion of leisure guests from the immediate vicinity than they would typically see, corresponding to the decimation of airline travel and business travel. Due to uncertainty, guests are opting for shorter booking windows and seeking more information before they book.

“I believe most guests are adapting to new procedures,” reports one hotelier.

“A certain percentage seem to not care at all, and yet others are critical that more social distancing is not being done. It appears that some have a great deal of anxiety, yet they still travel to hotels and restaurants.”

Another says, “We have better understanding now – and less fear. Our guests are still demanding full service, wanting to enjoy their vacations.”

“Luxury is being re-defined,” says another. “Most of our guests understand, but for high expectation guests, the restrictions are difficult.”

You can read the full report here.