Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais set for major tourism investment

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced its long-term investment strategy to develop the Jebel Jais area.The UAE’s highest mountain, Ras Al Khaimah made clear it aims to massively grow and diversify the destination’s tourism offerings.

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips announced the plans at this year’s Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), with RAK Hospitality Holding CEO Alison Grinnell also in attendance.

The emirate’s new phased investment strategy will focus primarily on developing Jebel Jais as a standalone destination by further diversifying its offering through several new nature-based projects including a pop-up hotel, scheduled to open in the second half of 2021.

In addition, a Mountain Lodge, located adjacent to the emirate’s hiking trails will provide luxury accommodation when it opens in 2022. The Jais Coaster, a summer toboggan/bobsled concept inspired by the Alps, is set to open in Q2 2021.

Other developments include Sky High Meetings, titled the UAE’s highest meeting room, a food and beverage village in 2021, a golf facility by the end of this year and a driving range.

In a statement, RAKTDA explained that all the development fall in line with the emirate’s commitment to promote nature tourism. Additionally, government authorities, including the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry have promised each project will be developed in the most sustainable way possible.

Phillips said: “Our road to recovery is still in its early phases, but we have already seen significant uplift in the tourism and hospitality sectors’ performance leading to Ras Al Khaimah having the strongest RevPAR performance in the GCC.”

“With the introduction of our new investment strategy, we aim to allocate additional funds towards Jebel Jais, one of the emirate’s key landmarks, to enrich visitor experiences and to accommodate the increasing demand for travel experiences set in expansive, open and natural environments” added Phillips.

Grinnell added: “Announcing our long-term investment strategy is yet another positive step towards a stronger comeback, and it demonstrates the Emirate’s extraordinary efforts to continue developing its offering, especially on Jebel Jais, to meet travellers’ new expectations and needs. We are also proud that despite these unprecedented circumstances, we continue to evolve the Emirate’s tourism offering with the introduction of new projects such as the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp opening in October and another first – 1484 by Puro, the highest restaurant in the UAE.”