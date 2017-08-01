Women in Hotels group called for parity in the industry

The Women in Hotels (WiH) group made its debut appearance at Dubai's AHIC event.

A global not-for-profit organisation is was founded by Lissa Engle, managing director of Berkeley Capital Group in April 2020 and has hundreds of members already and aims to reach 500 by the end of the year.

It aims to build a community of best-in-class women leaders where members share knowledge and support each other’s professional development to create a more diverse and inclusive hospitality industry.

The group appeared at Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) to discuss 'Building Back Better: Real estate evolution to meet the changing demands for community build online and in real life'. The panel was chaired by Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality and Director of WiH.

A panel focusing on online and offline community build, and the creation of longevity of real estate projects built on an Ecosystem that focuses on socioeconomic wellness brought by the evolution of community demands, marks the Middle East debut of Women in Hotels ‘WiH’n. The panel is part of the region’s flagship forum AHIC- hat gathers hospitality professionals from around the world and dwells on the pressing topics for the industry.Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, managing director of Bench Events Middle East and programme director of AHIC said: "It is a critical time to elevate the voices of women in hospitality. At AHIC we are proud to support WiH and we look forward to working together for many years to come to support the building of excellence in the industry and to get more women leaders on our event stages around the world.”