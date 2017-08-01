Exclusive: Khabib vs. Gaethje fight could have live audience

Abu Dhabi's ‘COVID Sanctuary’ concept to bring UFC's Fight Island to Yas Island has been a huge success, according the the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT).

The events have kept people in the 'bubble' safe, and as the second month-long Fight Island approaches its most anticipated match at UFC254, authorities are looking into the possibility of allowing a live audience in to the arena to see the Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Justin Gaethje fight.

Speaking to us in an exclusive interview, the DCT's destination marketing director Saeed Rashed Al Saeed said he is optimistic the event will allow fans in, pending approval from other authorities.

“We are currently studying how to bring fans into UFC 254. Right now we're going through how to segregate fans from people inside the bubble but still get them inside the space in the safe manner,” he said.

“If everything goes to plan we'll be announcing this soon. It's not confirmed yet but the plan is in place but it needs to be endorsed. I'm optimistic but health and safety cannot be compromised. That is our priority, it will not happen unless it is fool proof.”

Unlike its neighbour emirate Dubai, Abu Dhabi remained focused on domestic tourism over the summer, using both Fight Island events as a chance to showcase what large tourism events could look like during the pandemic.

He elaborated: “Everything we have been doing is thanks to the trickle-down effect from the government's response to this pandemic from the beginning. When we say we prioritise health and safety within the bubble, and within everything we do, it's because the government already prioritises health and safety. UFC Fight Island is a clear message that our priorities are in order.“

On an emirate-wide scale, the safety measures introduced within the Fight Island bubble can later extend beyond Yas Island to the rest of Abu Dhabi’s tourism and hospitality establishments.

Al Saeed explained: “All that we're doing now is teaching us something for the future. Especially with projects like this, where we're controlling the environment and monitoring the movement of people in and out of facilities. These are all things that can be applied to eventual full reopening of the emirate.”

Should a full reopening of the capital take place, the marketing head envisions air corridors to play a big part.

“We're a bit more intense when it comes to the standard protocols. For now, Abu Dhabi still has a 14 day quarantine period for any visitor. When that will be lifted and how that will be lifted is a studied approach. Instead of a blanket reopening for all countries, I imagine authorities will study each country individually, looking at infection rates and various other factors. If a country is deemed safe by us in Abu Dhabi, we'll look into air corridor, though they must still perform a COVID-19 test pre-flight and on arrival,” he said.

“When that will happen is difficult to say. Because we're in the middle of the second wave globally, whatever we were talking about two weeks ago has completely changed. And that's why, for us, it's about playing the waiting game for the greater good.”

Talking about any future sporting events in Abu Dhabi, Al Saeed hopes the need for safety bubbles is behind him.

“When people ask me if there will be a Fight Island 3, my honest answer is "I really hope not." That's not because I don't enjoy the work or I don't enjoy bringing in world-class fighters, it's because I want future sporting or UFC events to be able to take place outside the confines of the pandemic. I'm trying to be optimistic and hope that we wouldn't need another bubble. We can have more UFC events, but I want the guests to be able to watch them in person and I want our fighters to be able to go out and enjoy the emirate.“