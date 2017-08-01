New Turkish and Lebanese lounge opens at Dubai's Studio One hotel

The latest outlet from Sunset Hospitality has now opened in Dubai Studio City.

Located at Studio One Hotel, Cloud Lounge is an original concept from the group serving Turkish and Lebanese cuisine in a laid back, casual environment.

Sunset Hospitality Group’s COO, Naz Hafez, said: “We are excited to announce the opening of Cloud Lounge, a fresh concept that will treat residents and guests to a unique dining experience. We offer the tastes, sights and sounds of Turkey and Lebanon through an array of dishes to tempt the palate, a lively and inviting atmosphere for a fun and casual meal and an extensive selection of thirst-quenching beverages. Cloud Lounge will welcome crowds looking for a chill-out hookah atmosphere from sunset till late evening. It will be recognized for its delectable menu, vibrant music, and Instagram worthy atmosphere.”

Cloud Lounge will offer a creative contemporary twist on classic Mediterranean cuisine, and will also feature live entertainment with DJs Mustafa and Marina.

It will be open daily from Sunday to Saturday, from 4pm until 3am.

The new opening comes not long after Sunset Hospitality CEO Antonio Gonzalex confirmed the group planned to push ahead with new launches despite the ongoing pandemic. It has just opened a new Black Tap in Mall of the Emirates, and further openings are planned.