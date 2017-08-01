The response to 9/11 should’ve created a COVID-19 plan, say aviation experts

Published: 10 October 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The aviation sector should tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in a similar way to how it reacted to the 9/11 attacks, rolling out new systems that can be quickly adopted across the world.

That is according to a panel of experts speaking at sister title Aviation Business’s Restoring Customer Confidence in Air Travel Roundtable.

Aviation Business noted that each country has a different set of regulations for the pandemic, which in turn creates a logistical nightmare for international carriers who have to continuously pen new travel rules and guidelines.

Speaking at the event, Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, said that the industry needs to work with governments and health organisations to create a standardised structure that can implement “a proper testing system”.

“We should look more into how we have solved things in the past,” Bauer said. “For example, when 9/11 happened, every country was basically doing their own security thing and it was a challenge for airlines, airports and customers. It was the same challenge in terms of communication.

“Standardisation of the process came about over time. 9/11 was a security crisis we dealt with and now we have a medical crisis. That ought to mean we have a shortcut when it comes to the communication. The entire aviation industry needs to put competition to one side because we need to be giving out the same message; we need a multi-channel campaign.”

According to Bauer, standardisation won’t happen overnight and will require aviation industry stakeholders to work with technology providers and governments to come up with suitable and affordable biosecurity solutions.

Laila Hareb Almheiri, CEO of Alive Group, said that countries are not currently focused on collaborating because they are preoccupied with managing the Covid-19 pandemic internally.

She said that it falls on ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) to lead on the standardisation process but noted that the organisation is facing budget constraints because governments are redirecting funds to other areas to fight the pandemic.

“I think the main global players in ICAO should look again at their priorities,” she said.

Bernie Dunn, president of Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey said: “Manufacturers and airlines can talk about this all day long and it sounds like an advertisement. Governments and international organisations need to talk about it and create a consistent policy, just like the world did after 9/11, and create a systematic way of boarding an aircraft.

“We need the same consistency as we had after 9/11 and that’s going to have to come from governments, regulators and international organisations.”


