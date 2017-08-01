GM named for upcoming resort on Dubai’s Deira Islands

Ahead of its December 2020 opening, Riu Dubai has named Nader Ghosheh Sayfi as its general manager.

Sayfi has spent his entire 27-year hospitality career with Riu, running 10 resorts and opening several five-star, all-inclusive properties, including, most recently, the Riu Palace Tikida Agadir.

Opening on Nakheel’s Deira Islands, Riu Dubai will be Riu Hotels & Resorts’ first property in the Middle East and 100th property worldwide. It will have 800 keys, as well as ten F&B venues, five swimming pools, a fitness centre, spa, beauty salon, children’s club and MICE facilities.

As well as being a four-star, beachfront resort, Riu Dubai will be connected to a water park, making the property Deira Islands’ first attraction to welcome visitors.

“It is an honour to join this incredible resort and be part of Riu’s first venture in the Middle East, made all the more special as this is our 100th property worldwide,” Sayfi said. “We are already seeing a lot of interest from guests keen to experience Dubai’s famous wow factor, and are thrilled to be opening in time for the festive and peak travel seasons.”

Nakheel Hospitality and Leisure MD Thorsten Ries added: “Our first international joint venture brings a new dimension to Dubai’s tourism sector, providing a fresh concept in accommodation and attracting a new market segment to the emirate. We are proud to partner with Riu to create the Riu Dubai, a shining example of our commitment to delivering a diverse range of tourism-related projects in line with government goals.”