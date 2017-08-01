There's a public holiday and three-day weekend in the UAE in October

If you're wondering when the next public holiday is in the UAE, it's soon.

All of the remaining public holidays for 2020 have been announced already.

It's been a while since Islamic New Year in August so the next one is eagery awaited by many, we're sure.

So, we're happy to let you know that the next public holiday is for Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) Birthday on Thursday October 29.

Workers in the private and public sector will be given the day off giving many the opportunity to enjoy a three-day weekend.

Later in December, Commemoration Day will once again be celebrated on December 1, which falls on a Tuesday.

Finally, the UAE’s 49th National Day will then be recognised on December 2 and 3, so with the Commemoration Day holiday, those who work will enjoy three days of holidays and some will enjoy a five-day weekend.

Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:

• Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) Birthday – Thursday October 29

• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1

• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3