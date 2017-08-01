There's a public holiday and three-day weekend in the UAE in October

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 October 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
If you're wondering when the next public holiday is in the UAE, it's soon.

All of the remaining public holidays for 2020 have been announced already.

It's been a while since Islamic New Year in August so the next one is eagery awaited by many, we're sure.

So, we're happy to let you know that the next public holiday is for Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) Birthday on Thursday October 29.

Workers in the private and public sector will be given the day off giving many the opportunity to enjoy a three-day weekend.

Later in December, Commemoration Day will once again be celebrated on December 1, which falls on a Tuesday.

Finally, the UAE’s 49th National Day will then be recognised on December 2 and 3, so with the Commemoration Day holiday, those who work will enjoy three days of holidays and some will enjoy a five-day weekend.

Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:
• Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) Birthday – Thursday October 29
• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1
• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Schneider Electric calls on enterprises to embrace digitalisation for a more sustainable future
    Sustainability: Learning lessons from Covid-19
      Trina Solar: Enabling technology for solar growth
        New CEO takes the helm at Gulftainer
          Commvault announces metallic cloud storage service

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31
              Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 50 to 41
                First look inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Young Interior Designer of the Year
                    First looki inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown